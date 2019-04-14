Channels

The German Swiss International School at The Peak. Photo: Handout
Education

Dispute at Hong Kong’s German Swiss International School highlights prickly matter of language requirements for board members

  • The school has acknowledged that an article of the board’s regulations which states that directors must speak and write German is outdated
  • Three people who were elected to the board in early March had been given the title ‘pending director’ because they did not speak German
Topic |   International schools in Hong Kong
Rachel Leung

Rachel Leung  

Published: 4:01pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:22pm, 14 Apr, 2019

The German Swiss International School at The Peak. Photo: Handout
