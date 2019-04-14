The German Swiss International School at The Peak. Photo: Handout
Dispute at Hong Kong’s German Swiss International School highlights prickly matter of language requirements for board members
- The school has acknowledged that an article of the board’s regulations which states that directors must speak and write German is outdated
- Three people who were elected to the board in early March had been given the title ‘pending director’ because they did not speak German
Topic | International schools in Hong Kong
The German Swiss International School at The Peak. Photo: Handout