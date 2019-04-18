Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

University of Hong Kong researchers work to get their robot, Atlas, back on its feet after it fell during the first stage in the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Robotics Challenge in Pomona, California in June 2015. Photo: AP
Education

Hong Kong’s universities should encourage teachers and students to innovate and be more tolerant of failure, say university chiefs

  • Wong Yuk-shan, president of the Open University of Hong Kong, said the city needs more research centres to foster opportunities outside the academy
  • HKU president Zhang Xiang lauded the willingness to learn from errors and said cross-disciplinary knowledge was vital for innovation
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 8:33pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:37pm, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

University of Hong Kong researchers work to get their robot, Atlas, back on its feet after it fell during the first stage in the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Robotics Challenge in Pomona, California in June 2015. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.