University of Hong Kong researchers work to get their robot, Atlas, back on its feet after it fell during the first stage in the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Robotics Challenge in Pomona, California in June 2015. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s universities should encourage teachers and students to innovate and be more tolerant of failure, say university chiefs
- Wong Yuk-shan, president of the Open University of Hong Kong, said the city needs more research centres to foster opportunities outside the academy
- HKU president Zhang Xiang lauded the willingness to learn from errors and said cross-disciplinary knowledge was vital for innovation
