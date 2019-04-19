Rebecca Chee from the Hong Kong Publishing Professional Society said parents should stimulate their children’s interest in reading. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s poor reading habit ‘will affect ability to learn independently’ as survey shows almost a third have not read printed book in past year
- Lack of time and preferring to read online among the reasons given in Hong Kong Publishing Professional Society survey
Topic | Books and Literature
Rebecca Chee from the Hong Kong Publishing Professional Society said parents should stimulate their children’s interest in reading. Photo: Jonathan Wong