Rebecca Chee from the Hong Kong Publishing Professional Society said parents should stimulate their children’s interest in reading. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Education

Hong Kong’s poor reading habit ‘will affect ability to learn independently’ as survey shows almost a third have not read printed book in past year

  • Lack of time and preferring to read online among the reasons given in Hong Kong Publishing Professional Society survey
Topic |   Books and Literature
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 7:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Rebecca Chee from the Hong Kong Publishing Professional Society said parents should stimulate their children's interest in reading. Photo: Jonathan Wong
