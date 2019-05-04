Visitors take pictures at the recently reopened Haw Par Mansion in Tai Hang. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s Haw Par Mansion reopens but there is disenchantment for locals who remember its famous Tiger Balm Garden
- The mansion, built by the Burmese Chinese tycoon Aw Boon Haw in 1936, now houses a centre for teaching and performing music
- Its adjacent fantastical gardens, once dear to Hongkongers, were demolished to make way for luxury housing in 2004
Topic | Living heritage of Hong Kong
