The original Intercommon Institute operated from a flat in Wan Chai. Photo: Facebook
Education

Political education centre in Hong Kong shut down over ‘unauthorised teaching’ to reopen – but was its closing warranted?

  • Intercommon Education Centre in Mong Kok has received a provisional certificate to run courses until 2020
  • Questions linger over why it was forced to stop operating two years ago, with calls for clearer, updated rules on registering such establishments
Topic |   Education
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 12:00pm, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 12:20pm, 5 May, 2019

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung. Photo: Nora Tam
Education

Missing school funds, fake pupils and poor audits: Hong Kong education chief grilled at Legco

  • ‘If you ask us to prevent even the most minor incidents happening, that is impossible,’ minister Kevin Yeung says
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Rachel Leung

Rachel Leung  

Published: 5:46pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:05pm, 12 Apr, 2019

