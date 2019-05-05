The original Intercommon Institute operated from a flat in Wan Chai. Photo: Facebook
Political education centre in Hong Kong shut down over ‘unauthorised teaching’ to reopen – but was its closing warranted?
- Intercommon Education Centre in Mong Kok has received a provisional certificate to run courses until 2020
- Questions linger over why it was forced to stop operating two years ago, with calls for clearer, updated rules on registering such establishments
Topic | Education
Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung. Photo: Nora Tam
Missing school funds, fake pupils and poor audits: Hong Kong education chief grilled at Legco
- ‘If you ask us to prevent even the most minor incidents happening, that is impossible,’ minister Kevin Yeung says
Topic | Hong Kong schools
