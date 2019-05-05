Hong Kong is notorious for its education culture in which parents often place their children under excessive pressure to attain good grades.
Will government-backed campaign to change Hong Kong parents’ obsession with school grades succeed in city where competition is rife?
- Proposal comes after 15-month review by task force to look into home-school cooperation and parent education, set up by chief executive in 2017
- ‘Positive Parents Campaign’ aims to change mindset of parents through videos, articles and school activities
Topic | Hong Kong schools
Hong Kong is notorious for its education culture in which parents often place their children under excessive pressure to attain good grades.