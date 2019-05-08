Students at The ELCHK Yuen Long Lutheran Secondary School. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
More than half of Hong Kong’s direct subsidy scheme schools apply to raise tuition fees for the next academic year, citing inflation and rising costs
- Figures released by the Education Bureau show 39 of 72 schools covered by the scheme have asked for permission to raise charges
- The fee rises range from 2.8 per cent to 19.2 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong schools
Students at The ELCHK Yuen Long Lutheran Secondary School. Photo: K.Y. Cheng