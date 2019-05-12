Channels

The sign read: “Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the United States bombing the Chinese embassy in [Belgrade]”. Photo: Weibo
Education

Sign celebrating 20th anniversary of US bombing of China’s Serbian embassy condemned at Hong Kong University

  • In another furore over provocative signs on campus, university chief says message ‘akin to promoting hate speech’
Topic |   Anti-mainland China sentiments
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 11:24am, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 11:24am, 12 May, 2019

Prince Philip Dental Hospital is under HKU. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Education

University of Hong Kong investigating sex harassment claims after postgraduate speaks out against tutor on Facebook

  • Malaysian woman who studied at dental faculty says man repeatedly touched her arm, shoulder and back, as well as leered at her chest, among other gestures
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 9:01am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 10:17pm, 8 May, 2019

