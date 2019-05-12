The sign read: “Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the United States bombing the Chinese embassy in [Belgrade]”. Photo: Weibo
Sign celebrating 20th anniversary of US bombing of China’s Serbian embassy condemned at Hong Kong University
- In another furore over provocative signs on campus, university chief says message ‘akin to promoting hate speech’
Topic | Anti-mainland China sentiments
The sign read: “Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the United States bombing the Chinese embassy in [Belgrade]”. Photo: Weibo
Prince Philip Dental Hospital is under HKU. Photo: Jonathan Wong
University of Hong Kong investigating sex harassment claims after postgraduate speaks out against tutor on Facebook
- Malaysian woman who studied at dental faculty says man repeatedly touched her arm, shoulder and back, as well as leered at her chest, among other gestures
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Prince Philip Dental Hospital is under HKU. Photo: Jonathan Wong