Some 55.4 per cent of respondents to the survey said that even though they felt tired, they were worried resting would result in them not being able to catch up in school or at work. Photo: Alamy
Guilt and social pressure making young Hongkongers choose all work and no play
- A survey by NGO Breakthrough shows 40 per cent of young people feel guilty or fearful when taking breaks from work or study
- The NGO says phenomenon is product of a competitive society that takes a dim view of rest
Topic | Education
