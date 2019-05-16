Professor Francis Chan Ka-leung, who is Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, explains why the institution cannot lower the minimum entry requirements for prospective students. Photo: Rachel Leung
Chinese University of Hong Kong refuses to lower entry requirements for student doctors, despite recruitment shortages
- High standards of the medical profession must be maintained, says CUHK
- Rival HKU insists reducing minimum subject score does not affect quality of students
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
