Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Professor Francis Chan Ka-leung, who is Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, explains why the institution cannot lower the minimum entry requirements for prospective students. Photo: Rachel Leung
Education

Chinese University of Hong Kong refuses to lower entry requirements for student doctors, despite recruitment shortages

  • High standards of the medical profession must be maintained, says CUHK
  • Rival HKU insists reducing minimum subject score does not affect quality of students
Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Rachel Leung

Rachel Leung  

Published: 8:42pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 8:44pm, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Professor Francis Chan Ka-leung, who is Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, explains why the institution cannot lower the minimum entry requirements for prospective students. Photo: Rachel Leung
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.