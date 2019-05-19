A survey has found that parents are feeling stressed by domestic life, with children’s school work a major factor. Photo: Shutterstock.
One-fifth of Hong Kong parents under too much strain at home, survey finds, leaving little time to ask children about their problems
- Bleak poll by Hong Kong Institute of Family Education reveals mothers and fathers work long hours and pile academic pressure on offspring
- Social worker appeals to companies to introduce more home-working and flexible hours
Topic | Education
A survey has found that parents are feeling stressed by domestic life, with children’s school work a major factor. Photo: Shutterstock.