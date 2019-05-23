Daisy Ngan is a finalist for the Student of the Year's Best Improved Award. Photo: Nora Tam
The Hong Kong student who had to balance learning with keeping herself and her brothers alive is now a finalist in Student of the Year awards
- Daisy Ngan’s father left his three children to fend for themselves for months at time with just HK$1,000 for food and bills
- The Buddhist Fat Ho Memorial College student has been nominated in the best improved category
Topic | Hong Kong schools
