Topkids International Pre-school in Kingswood Villas, Tin Shui Wai, has to make way for its rival chain Zenith International Education Foundation in four months as it failed to secure a lease renewal with its landlord despite offering to pay almost double of its current rent. 07APR14
Kindergartens in Hong Kong ‘facing staff shortages’ as teachers working up to 70-hour weeks threaten to quit their jobs over excessive demands of government scheme
- Four in 10 say they are thinking about leaving the profession because of the administrative burden imposed by Free Quality Kindergarten Education Scheme
- More than 90 per cent report sleeping problems and stress issues in the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers poll
