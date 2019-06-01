Parents wait for the Primary One allocations results at Bishop Walsh Primary School in Lok Fu, as families across the city try to secure what they see as improved places for their children at schools they were not admitted to. Photo: Winson Wong
Primary One admissions: Hong Kong parents disgruntled with allocations flock to popular schools such as Diocesan Preparatory and La Salle in ‘door-knocking’ process
- Parents out in force in eleventh-hour scramble for places despite nearly three-quarters of pupils securing one of their top three choices
- Nearly 5,000 fewer pupils entering the city’s primary system in coming year, raising fears of classroom closures
Topic | Hong Kong schools
