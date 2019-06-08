China and the United States have been trading for hundreds of years, a new online game takes players back to the beginning. Photo: AP
Could US-China trade war be solved by a 10-year-old playing a game online? The American consulate in Hong Kong is hoping to find out
- New online simulation takes players back to 19th century and lets them start and develop their own trading company
- Project is aimed at children aged 10 to 14 and is backed by the US consulate and education group Hong Kong-America Centre
Topic | US-China trade war
China and the United States have been trading for hundreds of years, a new online game takes players back to the beginning. Photo: AP