Ip Kin-yuen and Fung Wai-wah, of the Professional Teachers’ Union (PTU), call on members to join Wednesday’s protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Winson Wong
Education

Hong Kong extradition bill: education boss Christine Choi condemns teachers and students for plotting classroom boycotts

  • Largest teachers’ union in city to discuss strike action as petitions call on teachers to join mass protest
  • Education authority says there are safer and less disruptive ways of expressing views than striking
SCMP

Peace Chiu  

Linda Lew  

Enid Tsui  

Published: 11:05pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:12am, 12 Jun, 2019

Officials, including lawmaker Fernando Cheung (front left), representing the welfare and religion sectors at a news conference on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Catholic Church urges restraint as social workers vow to strike and Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ union calls for protests against extradition bill

  • Fifty social welfare and religious groups expected to take part in strike
  • Catholic diocese asks all Christians to pray for the city
SCMP

Victor Ting  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 3:35pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:36pm, 11 Jun, 2019

