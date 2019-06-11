Ip Kin-yuen and Fung Wai-wah, of the Professional Teachers’ Union (PTU), call on members to join Wednesday’s protest against the extradition bill. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill: education boss Christine Choi condemns teachers and students for plotting classroom boycotts
- Largest teachers’ union in city to discuss strike action as petitions call on teachers to join mass protest
- Education authority says there are safer and less disruptive ways of expressing views than striking
Officials, including lawmaker Fernando Cheung (front left), representing the welfare and religion sectors at a news conference on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Catholic Church urges restraint as social workers vow to strike and Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ union calls for protests against extradition bill
- Fifty social welfare and religious groups expected to take part in strike
- Catholic diocese asks all Christians to pray for the city
