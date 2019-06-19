The University of Hong Kong was ranked the 25th best university in the world by a new global survey. Photo: Shutterstock
Five Hong Kong universities – led by University of Hong Kong – ranked among the world’s 100 best tertiary institutions
- University of Hong Kong ranks 25th, followed by University of Science and Technology, Chinese University, CityU and PolyU
- Survey rates 1,000 universities from 82 countries and regions
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
The University of Hong Kong was ranked the 25th best university in the world by a new global survey. Photo: Shutterstock