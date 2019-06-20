Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lau Ming-wai, deputy chairman of the Youth Development Commission, at his office on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Education

Hong Kong youth official praises young protesters’ victory in extradition bill crisis in bid to pacify angry students

  • Lau Ming-wai calls on local leaders, including educators and religious figures, to talk to young people and help prevent the crisis from escalating
  • Even so, student leaders vow to besiege government headquarters if demands are not met on Thursday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Olga Wong  

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 8:00am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lau Ming-wai, deputy chairman of the Youth Development Commission, at his office on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.