Lau Ming-wai, deputy chairman of the Youth Development Commission, at his office on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong youth official praises young protesters’ victory in extradition bill crisis in bid to pacify angry students
- Lau Ming-wai calls on local leaders, including educators and religious figures, to talk to young people and help prevent the crisis from escalating
- Even so, student leaders vow to besiege government headquarters if demands are not met on Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
