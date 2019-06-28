The task force was set up in late 2017 amid concern the city’s education system had become excessively stressful and academia-focused. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Streamline Hong Kong university entrance exam the DSE, review task force says
- Under midterm report’s suggestions, pupils could opt out of elements of liberal studies and maths tests
- But their grades would be capped at level four
Topic | Education
