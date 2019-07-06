Channels

VSA students, with top scorer Joelle Chow (front, right) and schoolmate Adrian Leung (rightmost). Photo: Dickson Lee
Education

Number of top scorers for International Baccalaureate exams in Hong Kong drops to 34 from last year’s 38

  • Among the high achievers are 20 students from international schools under the ESF programme, besting the previous record of 17
  • One of the top scorers calls on government to listen to young people on policies
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Rachel Yeo

Rachel Yeo  

Published: 3:30pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:32pm, 6 Jul, 2019

