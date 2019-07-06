Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Department head Shirley Ann Fu (third right), teacher Thomas Lee and Secondary Two pupils, including Venice Hung (second right), show off the projects. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Education

How DC Comics superhero Flash inspired pupils at Marymount Secondary School for computer project to save Hong Kong from next super typhoon

  • Project was part of an initiative by the girls’ school in Happy Valley to revamp its computer literacy classes to promote innovation
  • One group came up with a self-inflated portable safe house to help Flash in the event of a building collapsing
Topic |   Education
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 6:18pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:18pm, 6 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Department head Shirley Ann Fu (third right), teacher Thomas Lee and Secondary Two pupils, including Venice Hung (second right), show off the projects. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.