The exam performance of the highest-scoring students in the Diploma of Secondary Education is the best for seven years. Photo: SCMP
Education

Hong Kong’s brightest students post record performance in Diploma of Secondary Education exams, powered by 12 high-flyers achieving level 5** in seven subjects

  • Exam authority says top-end results are best since DSE launched in 2012, while overall candidate numbers fall and fewer reach level to attend local universities
  • Youngest to take part in the university entrance exams is 11, the eldest aged 70
Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 9:45pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:01pm, 9 Jul, 2019

The exam performance of the highest-scoring students in the Diploma of Secondary Education is the best for seven years. Photo: SCMP
The task force was set up in late 2017 amid concern the city’s education system had become excessively stressful and academia-focused. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Education

Streamline Hong Kong university entrance exam the DSE, review task force says

  • Under midterm report’s suggestions, pupils could opt out of elements of liberal studies and maths tests
  • But their grades would be capped at level four
Topic |   Education
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 5:41pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 28 Jun, 2019

The task force was set up in late 2017 amid concern the city's education system had become excessively stressful and academia-focused. Photo: SCMP Pictures
