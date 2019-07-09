The exam performance of the highest-scoring students in the Diploma of Secondary Education is the best for seven years. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s brightest students post record performance in Diploma of Secondary Education exams, powered by 12 high-flyers achieving level 5** in seven subjects
- Exam authority says top-end results are best since DSE launched in 2012, while overall candidate numbers fall and fewer reach level to attend local universities
- Youngest to take part in the university entrance exams is 11, the eldest aged 70
The task force was set up in late 2017 amid concern the city’s education system had become excessively stressful and academia-focused. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Streamline Hong Kong university entrance exam the DSE, review task force says
- Under midterm report’s suggestions, pupils could opt out of elements of liberal studies and maths tests
- But their grades would be capped at level four
