Students are finding out how they fared in their Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
Top performers with massive haul of 5**s in Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education hail from nine city schools
- Six star students score highest grades in seven subjects as well as extended maths module
- Half a dozen other youngsters also achieve top grades in seven subjects
Students on the first day of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education exams at Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Secondary School in April. Results come out July 10. Photo: Pool
Nearly half of Hong Kong’s DSE candidates stressed over exam results and future, survey shows
- The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups reports over 153 calls for help to hotlines and online counselling since mid-June
- Survey shows nearly half of 822 students polled said their stress level was at least 7 out of 10 – with test results released July 10.
