Students are finding out how they fared in their Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
Education

Top performers with massive haul of 5**s in Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education hail from nine city schools

  • Six star students score highest grades in seven subjects as well as extended maths module
  • Half a dozen other youngsters also achieve top grades in seven subjects
Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 8:37am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:45am, 10 Jul, 2019

Students are finding out how they fared in their Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
Students on the first day of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education exams at Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Secondary School in April. Results come out July 10. Photo: Pool
Education

Nearly half of Hong Kong’s DSE candidates stressed over exam results and future, survey shows

  • The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups reports over 153 calls for help to hotlines and online counselling since mid-June
  • Survey shows nearly half of 822 students polled said their stress level was at least 7 out of 10 – with test results released July 10.
Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Rachel Yeo

Rachel Yeo  

Published: 9:12pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Students on the first day of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education exams at Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Secondary School in April. Results come out July 10. Photo: Pool
