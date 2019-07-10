(L-R) Herbert Hui, Alex Wong and Victor Siu with their Diploma of Secondary Education exam results slips at La Salle College on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Top scorers in Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education examination voice opposition to government’s extradition bill
- Seven of the highest-scoring students from four leading secondary schools express opposition to the now-suspended legislation
- Five others say government must do a better job listening to young people
