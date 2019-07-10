Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

“Just because you are sick does not mean you have lost everything. Hard work will pay off,” star student Kam Chun-kei said. Photo: Nora Tam
Education

Superstar student from St Paul’s Co-educational College, who took year out to defeat leukaemia, scores 5** clean sweep in Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education exams

  • Anson Kam, 19, finishes in top six of 55,000 DSE candidates and hopes to become doctor to emulate those who treated him
  • Most of the highest achievers in city’s university entrance exams set sights on entering medical profession
Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 8:44pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:15pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

“Just because you are sick does not mean you have lost everything. Hard work will pay off,” star student Kam Chun-kei said. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Students are finding out how they fared in their Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
Education

Top performers with massive haul of 5**s in Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education hail from nine elite schools

  • Six star students score highest grades in seven subjects as well as extended maths module
  • Half a dozen other youngsters also achieve top grades in seven subjects
Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 8:37am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:16pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students are finding out how they fared in their Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.