“Just because you are sick does not mean you have lost everything. Hard work will pay off,” star student Kam Chun-kei said. Photo: Nora Tam
Superstar student from St Paul’s Co-educational College, who took year out to defeat leukaemia, scores 5** clean sweep in Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education exams
- Anson Kam, 19, finishes in top six of 55,000 DSE candidates and hopes to become doctor to emulate those who treated him
- Most of the highest achievers in city’s university entrance exams set sights on entering medical profession
Topic | HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Students are finding out how they fared in their Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
Top performers with massive haul of 5**s in Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education hail from nine elite schools
- Six star students score highest grades in seven subjects as well as extended maths module
- Half a dozen other youngsters also achieve top grades in seven subjects
