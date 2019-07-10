Channels

Daisy Kwok (right), who suffers from hypotonia, with her class teacher Ma Ting-ting at Hong Kong Red Cross Princess Alexandra School in Kwun Tong on Wednesday. Photo: Tory Ho
Education

Hong Kong students overcome mental and physical challenges to emerge winners in Diploma of Secondary Education exam

  • Students battle difficulties – such as low vision, hypotonia and cerebral palsy – to pass DSE exams and plan career ahead
Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 9:50pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:50pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Daisy Kwok (right), who suffers from hypotonia, with her class teacher Ma Ting-ting at Hong Kong Red Cross Princess Alexandra School in Kwun Tong on Wednesday. Photo: Tory Ho
