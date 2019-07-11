Bisma Naz, pictured (left to right) with Rani Maryam and Qayum Alina, feels she and others in a similar position could receive more help with learning the Chinese language. Photo: Edmond So
Chinese language barrier for Hong Kong’s ethnic minority students in Diploma of Secondary Education
- Fears raised that students who do not speak Chinese are being let down by curriculum that prevents them reaching higher standards in local language
- Some students said they have problems understanding technical aspects when classes are conducted in Cantonese and have to take extra tutorial classes
Topic | HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Bisma Naz, pictured (left to right) with Rani Maryam and Qayum Alina, feels she and others in a similar position could receive more help with learning the Chinese language. Photo: Edmond So
(L-R) Herbert Hui, Alex Wong and Victor Siu with their Diploma of Secondary Education exam results slips at La Salle College on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Top scorers in Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education examination voice opposition to government’s extradition bill
- Seven of the highest-scoring students from four leading secondary schools express opposition to the now-suspended legislation
- Five others say government must do a better job listening to young people
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
(L-R) Herbert Hui, Alex Wong and Victor Siu with their Diploma of Secondary Education exam results slips at La Salle College on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong