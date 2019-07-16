Parents of pupils with special needs and lawmaker Fernando Cheung (front far left) gather on Monday to criticise the Education Bureau. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong parents of special needs pupils slam Education Bureau for lack of space, long bus rides and poor planning
- Parents of 23 pupils living in Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing told there was no room for their children – meaning new schools and long daily trips
- Spokeswoman says no new schools for special needs pupils had been built in the area since the 1980s
Topic | Education
