A think tank founded by Lau Ming-wai has called on the government to implement an anti-bullying law. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Time for new law to put Hong Kong’s bullies in their place and force schools to act rather than stay silent, think tank says
- Independent group MWYO wants to raise awareness of issue in city
- It says lack of legislation means bullying is under-reported by schools
Education
