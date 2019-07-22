Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A think tank founded by Lau Ming-wai has called on the government to implement an anti-bullying law. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Education

Time for new law to put Hong Kong’s bullies in their place and force schools to act rather than stay silent, think tank says

  • Independent group MWYO wants to raise awareness of issue in city
  • It says lack of legislation means bullying is under-reported by schools
Topic |   Education
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 11:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A think tank founded by Lau Ming-wai has called on the government to implement an anti-bullying law. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.