The summit sees the Asia Pacific Youth Choir (APYC) perform together with the Hong Kong Children’s Choir for the first time. Photo: Handout
Education

The Hong Kong choir extravaganza that shuns competition in favour of appreciation, and encourages young performers to sing in foreign languages

  • 1,600 take part in concerts for Asia Pacific Choral Summit that seek to eliminate school rivalries and promote shared learning
  • Young performers taken out of comfort zone to sing in unfamiliar languages such as Tagalog and Bahasa Indonesia
Rachel Yeo

Rachel Yeo  

Updated: 11:00am, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A still from Yonfan's animated feature No. 7 Cherry Lane (2019), which will be in competition at this year's Venice International Film Festival. It will be the first Hong Kong film since 2011 to compete for the top prize at one of the three most prestigious festivals.
Entertainment

Venice film festival 2019: Yonfan animation in competition for Golden Lion – first Hong Kong film since 2011 to vie for top prize

  • Director’s first film since 2009’s Prince of Tears, which also competed for top prize in Venice, No. 7 Cherry Lane is story of a love triangle in ’60s Hong Kong
  • The last time Hong Kong films were in competition for the top prize at one of the world’s three leading film festivals was 2011, also in Venice
Edmund Lee

Edmund Lee  

Updated: 5:58pm, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

