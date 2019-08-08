A night vigil was held for Lam Lai-tong after she fell to her death in March. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong teacher driven to suicide by principal’s ‘unideal’ management style and poor working environment, independent inquiry finds
- Lam Lai-tong fell to her death in March at TWGHs Leo Tung-Hai Lee Primary School in Tin Shui Wai
- Panel says head Law Yuen-yee was partly to blame and makes 19 recommendations to prevent tragedy happening again
Topic | Suicides in Hong Kong
