Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

HKU says it cancelled its inauguration ceremony to let individual faculties organise activities more suited to their own styles. Photo: Alamy
Education

Why Hong Kong universities are cancelling inauguration ceremonies and orientation camps this year

  • HKU student union acting president calls on university to reverse decision to cancel event, saying it should be held during such a time of social unrest
  • EdU’s student group cites insufficient manpower to hold camp amid support for protests
Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 9:51pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

HKU says it cancelled its inauguration ceremony to let individual faculties organise activities more suited to their own styles. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.