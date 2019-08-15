HKU says it cancelled its inauguration ceremony to let individual faculties organise activities more suited to their own styles. Photo: Alamy
Why Hong Kong universities are cancelling inauguration ceremonies and orientation camps this year
- HKU student union acting president calls on university to reverse decision to cancel event, saying it should be held during such a time of social unrest
- EdU’s student group cites insufficient manpower to hold camp amid support for protests
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
HKU says it cancelled its inauguration ceremony to let individual faculties organise activities more suited to their own styles. Photo: Alamy