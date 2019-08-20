Some students dressed in full protest gear on orientation day at Hang Seng University, Sha Tin on Tuesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Education Bureau will check with universities on class boycotts but will leave it to institutions to decide how to deal with planned mass action by Hong Kong students
- Minister Kevin Yeung says authorities will gather information only to get a picture of how boycotts progress but stresses government is opposed to them
- Many universities say they respect students’ freedom of speech but only two promise not to punish those who take part
