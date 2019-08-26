Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ayza Lai is representing Hong Kong in WorldSkills Competition in Kazan. Photo: Tory Ho
Education

Student who dropped out of grammar school to pursue vocational education represents Hong Kong in ‘Skills Olympics’ held in Russia

  • Ayza Lai dropped out of grammar school two years ago and enrolled in vocational course as he found traditional education difficult
  • He is representing Hong Kong in the WorldSkills Competition, also hailed as ‘Skills Olympics’, held in Kazan, Russia
Topic |   Education
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 5:49pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ayza Lai is representing Hong Kong in WorldSkills Competition in Kazan. Photo: Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.