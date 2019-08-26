Ayza Lai is representing Hong Kong in WorldSkills Competition in Kazan. Photo: Tory Ho
Student who dropped out of grammar school to pursue vocational education represents Hong Kong in ‘Skills Olympics’ held in Russia
- Ayza Lai dropped out of grammar school two years ago and enrolled in vocational course as he found traditional education difficult
- He is representing Hong Kong in the WorldSkills Competition, also hailed as ‘Skills Olympics’, held in Kazan, Russia
