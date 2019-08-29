Many students known for being academically driven have given up career aspirations and joined anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Half of Hong Kong youngsters who sought help for emotional problems related to anti-government protests suffer from depression, study finds
- Many students known for being academically driven have given up career aspirations and joined protests
- Teachers also afraid of crossing mainland Chinese border for study tours
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Stephen Wong said more than 70 per cent of the doxxing cases involved police officers and their families. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong privacy watchdog refers 600 cases of doxxing to police
- More than 70 per cent of cases involve police officers and their families, including threats against their children
- ‘It is absolutely horrendous and unacceptable’ privacy commissioner says
