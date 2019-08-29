Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Many students known for being academically driven have given up career aspirations and joined anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Education

Half of Hong Kong youngsters who sought help for emotional problems related to anti-government protests suffer from depression, study finds

  • Many students known for being academically driven have given up career aspirations and joined protests
  • Teachers also afraid of crossing mainland Chinese border for study tours
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 8:35am, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Many students known for being academically driven have given up career aspirations and joined anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Stephen Wong said more than 70 per cent of the doxxing cases involved police officers and their families. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Hong Kong privacy watchdog refers 600 cases of doxxing to police

  • More than 70 per cent of cases involve police officers and their families, including threats against their children
  • ‘It is absolutely horrendous and unacceptable’ privacy commissioner says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 11:58pm, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Stephen Wong said more than 70 per cent of the doxxing cases involved police officers and their families. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.