Students at Chinese University call for the government to accept their demands at a rally on the Sha Tin campus. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: Chinese University welcoming event for new starters turns into anti-government rally
- About 1,000 attend orientation day, many wearing helmets, masks and other protest movement accessories
- Organisers of event initially designed to help newcomers settle into university life say two-week class boycott will start on Monday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A #MeToo rally, organised by Association Concerning Sexual Violence Against Women at Chater Garden in Central. 28AUG19 SCMP / Dickson Lee
Thousands gather at #MeToo rally to demand Hong Kong police answer accusations of sexual violence against protesters
- Local women’s group says the force is ‘using sexual violence as an instrument of intimidation’ – an accusation senior officers deny
- Organisers say rally drew 30,000 people, but police estimate 11,500 attended at its peak
