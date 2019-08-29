Channels

Lam Chi-wai (centre), the chairman of Junior Police Officers Association, on Thursday after meeting with the Labour and Welfare Bureau. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung promises stern punishment for teachers who encourage bullying of Hong Kong police officers’ children

  • Warning comes as police association appeals for more support for children of local officers as the new school year begins
  • ‘Spreading hatred should not be allowed,’ education chief says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Linda Lew  

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 11:17pm, 29 Aug, 2019

