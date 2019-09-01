Students from a secondary school in Ma On Shan were arrested after a bullying incident in January 2019. A new school term begins on Monday with heightened concerns about protest-linked bullying. Photo: Handout
What to know about school bullying as new school year starts amid protest crisis – and how you can stop it
- New term begins with additional concerns for children of police officers and government officials
- Among a range of preventive measures, police have started providing portable alarms to children of officers
Topic | Education
Students from a secondary school in Ma On Shan were arrested after a bullying incident in January 2019. A new school term begins on Monday with heightened concerns about protest-linked bullying. Photo: Handout