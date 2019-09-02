Students take part in the class boycott at Ying Wa College in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Nora Tam
Tens of thousands of Hong Kong students kick off unconventional start to school term with some in protest gear, human chains
- Secondary schools citywide become scenes of demonstrations while tertiary peers hold 30,000-strong assembly at Chinese University
- Education chief says start of academic term went smoothly, playing down police presence and claims of ‘white terror’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters fill the University Mall in Sha Tin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Thousands attend Hong Kong rally to kick off university class boycott
- Sit-in at Chinese University draws an estimated 30,000 at start of two-week strike
- School pupils at separate event in Central demand the government listen to protesters’ demands
