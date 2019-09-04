Students at Confucian Tai Shing Ho Kwok Pui Chun College in Tai Po, where the incident took place on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Students demand apology from Hong Kong school after boycott pupil loses two front teeth and is left needing stitches following police chase
- Incident happened after police checked on group of 40 students and adults protesting outside Tai Po secondary school on Tuesday
- Police denied tackling injured boy, a pupil at a neighbouring school, saying he and officer pursuing him fell because of slippery ground
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students at Confucian Tai Shing Ho Kwok Pui Chun College in Tai Po, where the incident took place on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam