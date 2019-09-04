Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Students at Confucian Tai Shing Ho Kwok Pui Chun College in Tai Po, where the incident took place on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Education

Students demand apology from Hong Kong school after boycott pupil loses two front teeth and is left needing stitches following police chase

  • Incident happened after police checked on group of 40 students and adults protesting outside Tai Po secondary school on Tuesday
  • Police denied tackling injured boy, a pupil at a neighbouring school, saying he and officer pursuing him fell because of slippery ground
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 2:50pm, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students at Confucian Tai Shing Ho Kwok Pui Chun College in Tai Po, where the incident took place on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.