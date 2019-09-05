Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Around 200 alumni and 100 pupils from the elite King’s College in Mid-Levels protesting what they saw as the school’s suppression of student’s rights. Photo: Handout
Education

Students at Hong Kong secondary schools form human chains as part of class boycott, with pupils at one accusing management of restricting freedom of expression

  • Students at elite King’s College were joined by alumni in protest against school ban on using hall for boycott. Human chains also formed in four Tuen Mun schools
  • At Lingnan University, students delivered list of demands to president, which included removing lawmaker Junius Ho from university council
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Linda Lew  

Gigi Choy  

Updated: 9:17pm, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Around 200 alumni and 100 pupils from the elite King’s College in Mid-Levels protesting what they saw as the school’s suppression of student’s rights. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.