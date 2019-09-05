Around 200 alumni and 100 pupils from the elite King’s College in Mid-Levels protesting what they saw as the school’s suppression of student’s rights. Photo: Handout
Students at Hong Kong secondary schools form human chains as part of class boycott, with pupils at one accusing management of restricting freedom of expression
- Students at elite King’s College were joined by alumni in protest against school ban on using hall for boycott. Human chains also formed in four Tuen Mun schools
- At Lingnan University, students delivered list of demands to president, which included removing lawmaker Junius Ho from university council
Topic | Hong Kong protests
