Alumni and students from True Light Girls’ College in Yau Ma Tei form a human chain, calling on Carrie Lam to meet all five demands of anti-government protesters. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Teacher injured by knife-wielding man outside Hong Kong school as human chain protests and class boycotts enter second week
- School representative says teacher at Cognitio College in Kowloon is being treated in hospital
- Thousands of students take part in human chains with few opting to boycott classes in face of school restrictions
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Alumni and students of La Salle College supporting students taking part in a class boycott on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: pupils shy away from class boycotts, but thousands champion anti-government demands in schools, forming human chains and wearing masks
- Strict school policies mean few skip lessons as planned, fearing punishment from head teachers
- But pupils from at least 100 secondary schools stage other forms of protest on Friday in week of school-based demonstrations
