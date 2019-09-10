Channels

Students of Hong Kong Baptist University hold a class boycott on the campus at Kowloon Tong on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Education

Students continue protests outside schools as their deadline for Hong Kong government to meet demands looms

  • Boycott rally at Baptist University draws 150 people while human chains also formed at Open University and 14 secondary schools
  • Students say escalation of violence by more radical protesters is ‘understandable’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy  

Updated: 10:37pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Alumni and students of La Salle College supporting students taking part in a class boycott on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education

Hong Kong protests: pupils shy away from class boycotts, but thousands champion anti-government demands in schools, forming human chains and wearing masks

  • Strict school policies mean few skip lessons as planned, fearing punishment from head teachers
  • But pupils from at least 100 secondary schools stage other forms of protest on Friday in week of school-based demonstrations
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Gigi Choy  

Yujing Liu  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 12:36pm, 9 Sep, 2019

Alumni and students of La Salle College supporting students taking part in a class boycott on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
