Roy Chung, chairman of the Vocational Training Council, believes subsidies for quality applied degrees will help boost Hong Kong’s long-term development. Photo: Peace Chiu
Hong Kong should focus on encouraging workforce of future to learn practical skills, says VTC boss
- Vocational Training Council chairman wants public cash to subsidise applied degree programmes
Topic | Education
Roy Chung, chairman of the Vocational Training Council, believes subsidies for quality applied degrees will help boost Hong Kong’s long-term development. Photo: Peace Chiu