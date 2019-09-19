The survey by the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers finds protest activities organised on campus were often responsible for deteriorating school ambience. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s school students and teachers are suffering from emotional problems over anti-government protests, survey finds
- 42 per cent of 168 schools surveyed reported protest-related emotional problems among students, while 25 per cent said teachers were also suffering
- Protests activities – such as human chains or class boycotts – organised on campus were responsible for deteriorating school ambience, expert says
