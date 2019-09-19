Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying says education minister Kevin Yeung is ‘dragging his feet and harbouring evils’. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung slams education chief over cases of teachers’ protest comments on social media
- It is the first time the ex-chief executive has hit out at a serving official, as schools get embroiled in months-long anti-government movement
- Source says two public school teachers suspended, while Education Bureau confirms warning sent to two others from aided schools
