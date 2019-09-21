Students are a driving force in this year’s anti-government protests in Hong Kong, as they have been in street-level political movements throughout modern history. Photo: EPA-EFE
How do Hong Kong’s student protests compare with those worldwide?
- While such action in the city only intensified in recent years, similar movements in other parts of the world date back centuries
- As local anti-government campaign rages, calls have been put up again for class boycotts next month
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students are a driving force in this year’s anti-government protests in Hong Kong, as they have been in street-level political movements throughout modern history. Photo: EPA-EFE