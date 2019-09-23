Students from Pui Kiu Middle School in North Point observe a national flag-raising ceremony on campus. Photo: Nora Tam
Education minister’s directive on National Day flag-raising is putting Hong Kong schools in difficult position amid protests, headmasters say
- Kevin Yeung said on Saturday that schools should go ahead with October 1 ceremony despite fears among some of potential for trouble
- Schools worry flag-raising will attract protests and question why they cannot cancel ceremony when government has called off National Day fireworks
Topic | Hong Kong protests
