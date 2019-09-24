A schoolteacher said he was sad to see young people holding American or British flags during the ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong government’s move to advise publishers on liberal studies textbooks evokes mixed response from educators
- Education Bureau reveals plan following worries among a section of people that some textbooks have ‘misled students and spread hatred’
- Some educators fear the move could lead to government’s tightening control over course content, while others consider it a step forward
Topic | Education
A schoolteacher said he was sad to see young people holding American or British flags during the ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang