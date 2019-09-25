Equal opportunities officer Raymond Ho says a native Chinese teacher may not be able to understand the language requirements of a non-native student. Picture: Handout
Equal Opportunities Commission calls for increased government aid to help Hong Kong’s ethnic minority students learn Chinese more effectively
- Commission asks for more funding to develop a special curriculum for ethnic minority students and training of teachers
- It says inadequate government measures have deprived ethnic minority members of a chance get better education and job opportunities
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
