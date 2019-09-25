Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Equal opportunities officer Raymond Ho says a native Chinese teacher may not be able to understand the language requirements of a non-native student. Picture: Handout
Education

Equal Opportunities Commission calls for increased government aid to help Hong Kong’s ethnic minority students learn Chinese more effectively

  • Commission asks for more funding to develop a special curriculum for ethnic minority students and training of teachers
  • It says inadequate government measures have deprived ethnic minority members of a chance get better education and job opportunities
Topic |   Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 11:58pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Equal opportunities officer Raymond Ho says a native Chinese teacher may not be able to understand the language requirements of a non-native student. Picture: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.